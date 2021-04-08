Shooting reported near entrance to Crosland Park neighborhood in Aiken

A shooting occurred near the entrance to the Crosland Park neighborhood in Aiken early Thursday evening.
It was not immediately clear if people were injured in the shooting.
Shell casings could be seen on Aldrich Street. Two cars were inside an area taped off by police, near the Burger King.
The Aiken Department of Public Safety and the Aiken County Sheriff's Office are on scene.
Here’s the scene at the entrance to Crosland Park in Aiken.— Colin Demarest (@demarest_colin) April 8, 2021
A shooting was reported over the scanner. Authorities are rifling through a silver Mustang, which appears to have a window busted out(?)
Working on info now. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/mmdpNLGAMy
