Shooting reported near entrance to Crosland Park neighborhood in Aiken

A shooting occurred near the entrance to the Crosland Park neighborhood in Aiken early Thursday evening.

It was not immediately clear if people were injured in the shooting.

Shell casings could be seen on Aldrich Street. Two cars were inside an area taped off by police, near the Burger King.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety and the Aiken County Sheriff's Office are on scene.

Check back with the Aiken Standard. This article will be updated.


