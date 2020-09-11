Shooting in Warrenville leaves woman injured

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Warrenville shooting that sent a woman to the hospital Wednesday.
Details are limited as the investigation is ongoing but authorities report they were contacted about the shooting that occurred at approximately 10:20 p.m.
The 20-year-old female victim is still receiving treatment at a hospital but the victim's current status is unknown.
No suspects have been named or detained but anyone with any information about this shooting is urged to contact the Aiken County Sheriff's Office at (803) 648-6811.
Information can be shared anonymously though Midlands Crime Stoppers.
A tip could earn a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any crime.
Phone tip: 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372)
Web tip: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click Submit a Tip
Mobile tip: Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device
Mobile App: Download Aiken County Sheriff’s Office App on your Apple or Android Device