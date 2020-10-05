Sheriff's Office: Man shot in Aiken County

One man was shot Monday night but is receiving medical attention, the Aiken County Sheriff's Office says.
Deputies responded to a call at approximately 7 p.m. for a man who was shot on Ligon Avenue NW in Aiken, Capt. Eric Abdullah with the Sheriff's Office said.
Details on the victim's injuries are unclear but the Sheriff's Office reports "he was alert and conscious" while being transported to the hospital for medical treatment.
Investigation into the shooting is ongoing and there is no information on any suspects, Abdullah said.
The Aiken Standard will provide updates as information becomes available.