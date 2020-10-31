Sheriff's Office investigating suspicious explosive device

Investigators with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office are investigating a suspicious explosive device after reports of an explosion.
Around 2:55 p.m., sheriff's deputies responded to the 700 block of Leitner Street in Graniteville after a caller reported a male suspect driving a green Ford Mustang, who stopped, threw something out of the window and drove off.
As the suspect fled, the thrown object exploded. The victim was not injured.
Deputies who arrived on the scene discovered a second unexploded device.
Witnesses identified Michael Barnwell, 35, of Williston, as the suspect in the Ford Mustang that fled the scene.
Deputies found the car traveling on State Park Road near Old Tory Trail Road. After initiating a traffic stop, the vehicle pulled over and Barnwell was taken into custody without incident around 4:27 pm.
Barnwell was taken to the Aiken County Detention Center where he will held pending charges.