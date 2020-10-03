Sheriff's Office investigating inmate death at detention center

An inmate at the Aiken County detention center died Saturday in his cell, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.
A news release from the Sheriff’s Office states that a detention deputy was conducting a routine check and then noticed an unresponsive inmate in his cell around 2:11 p.m.
“Detention deputies and medical staff performed life saving measures until Aiken EMS arrived on scene,” the release says.
The inmate was the sole occupant of the cell, the report says.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Aiken County Coroner’s Office have been called to conduct the investigation into the death.
The inmate’s identity has not been released and is being withheld until the coroner can make the appropriate next of kin notifications as part of their investigation, the release says.