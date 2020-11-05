Sheriff's Office investigating case of missing Warrenville man last seen in October

Deputies are seeking information about the whereabouts of a Warrenville man who was reportedly last seen in October after being released from the Aiken County detention center.
On Oct. 24, the Aiken County Sheriff's Office received a missing person report for 22-year-old Chandler Monroe Smith.
The complainant told deputies Smith had been released from the Aiken County detention center on Oct. 22 and was told a cab would be in the center's parking lot to pick him up, according to an Aiken County Sheriff's Office incident report.
Arrest records show that Smith was charged with possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense on Aug. 10.
The complainant told deputies she has not heard from Smith since that day.
She contacted the cab service, who stated that Smith had reportedly run across the detention center's parking lot, located off Wire Road, to get into the cab.
As Smith placed his hand on the door handle to get in, a red Mitsubishi pulled up to the cab and a Black male exited the back seat, the report states.
The male subject reportedly grabbed Smith's hand while speaking with him. The cab driver told the complainant that Smith "did not look happy" as he was escorted into the red car. The car then drove away.
Smith is described as a white male with brown hair and blue eyes. He's 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighs 185 pounds.
Anyone with any information about Smith's whereabouts should call the Aiken County Sheriff's Office at 803-642-1761.