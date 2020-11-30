Sheriff: Nightclub shooting was an act of gang retaliation, may be connected to other shootings

A deadly Saturday shooting outside of an Aiken nightclub is believed to be an act of gang retaliation and may be connected to other recent shooting incidents, the Aiken County Sheriff's Office reports.

Without going into specific cases, Aiken County Sheriff Michael Hunt said Saturday's shooting, which killed a North Augusta man and injured several others, seemed to be a gang retaliation to incidents that have occurred "over the past couple of weeks."

"Without saying too much we think these are connected to some surrounding incidents in other counties and in our county," Hunt said on Monday.

The weekend following Thanksgiving was marked with a string of fatal shootings in and around the Aiken County community. Multiple law enforcement agencies are working to see if they are connected.

At 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, the Aiken County Sheriff's Office and the Aiken Department of Public Safety rushed to Seventh Lounge, a nightclub located at 1695 Richland Ave. East, following reports of a shooting.

On scene, officers found Craig Youmans, a 30-year-old North Augusta man, dead outside of the nightclub. He was shot multiple times, early reports state.

Deputies rendered aid to multiple victims, an Aiken County incident report states. As of Sunday, at least 18 victims were reportedly injured from the assault. Fourteen people were initially reported shot or “injured by gunfire.” The extent of all the injuries is currently unclear.

No suspects have been announced but witnesses reportedly saw people firing “at least a rifle and a handgun,” according to Sheriff’s Office Capt. Eric Abdullah.

Investigators believe the shooters drove off in a light-colored Chevy Tahoe. An incident report by the Sheriff's Office identifies a suspect as a Black male.

A few hours later at 2:30 a.m., the Barnwell County Coroner's Office reported a fatal drive-by shooting that killed 77-year-old Henrietta Creech, who lived along Highway 278.

A family member told deputies an unknown suspect drove by the victim's house in a SUV “opened fire,” according to the coroner’s office.

On Monday, Capt. James Filyaw with the Barnwell County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the agency is "examining the possibility" that the shooting could be related to the Seventh Lounge shooting due to the suspected vehicles and recovered shell casings being similar in both cases.

Aiken Public Safety responded to a third fatal shooting on Sunday night at an apartment complex near Whiskey Road.

TyQuan Graham, 34, was pronounced dead on the scene, Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables reported. He sustained at least one gunshot wound.

Chief Charles Barranco confirmed on Monday that the agency is investigating the case as if it is connected to Saturday's shooting at Seventh Lounge.

"We’re trying to connect all the dots but we are working it as if it is connected," Barranco said.

"Aiken County is still safe"

While the weekend's string of shootings has instilled fear in some of the area's residents, Barranco and Hunt say Aiken County is still safe, citing involvement in violent crime as the reasoning for the shootings.

"Aiken County is still safe," Hunt said. "If you look at these drive-by shootings they're gang related and most folks aren’t involved in gangs."

"Aiken is a safe place," Barranco said. "Those folks that are involved in violent crime and their families have a much higher percentage of being a victim of violent crime. When these folks are out and about, that’s when we have these innocent bystanders that are affected by it."

Both the Aiken County Sheriff's Office and the Aiken Department of Public Safety are reportedly collaborating to solve the string of shootings and are pulling in any available resources as investigators work overtime to follow leads and evidence.

Hunt and Barranco said their agencies are drawing support from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, federal authorities, the solicitor’s office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives task force and the state attorney's office.

“We’ve got a lot of resources on this and I’m confident we will solve these shootings and murders,” Hunt said. "I feel as a team we will get this solved and some arrests made."

Anyone with any information about these cases are urged to call the Aiken County Sheriff's Office at 803-648-6811 or the Aiken Department of Public Safety at 803-642-7740. Information can also be provided anonymously through the Midlands Crimestoppers.

Staff reported Colin Demarest contributed to this report.