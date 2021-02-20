Shaws Creek Water Plant offline; Aiken customers may experience low water pressure

The Shaws Creek Water Plant is currently offline, according to a news release from the City of Aiken.
A power transformer maintained by a local utility provider failed early Saturday morning at Shaws Creek Water Plant. Crews are monitoring the situation and utilizing water from the city’s system of wells.
City of Aiken customers may experience low water pressure throughout the day, but should not experience a total interruption of service, according to the release.
The city said the utility provider is working to replace the transformer, and anticipates the Shaws Creek Water Plant being back online later Saturday.