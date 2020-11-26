Senior Life Services serves Thanksgiving meal to seniors in need

Aiken Senior Life Services provided a special Thanksgiving meal to 513 Aiken County seniors this holiday through the kind auspices of SRP Federal Credit Union, as well as the law offices of Maxwell Law Firm, Anderson & Anderson and Johnson, Johnson, Whittle & Lancer.
“Thankful Pie” – ground turkey layered with crisp green beans in a Vidalia onion gravy topped with sweet potato souffle – is the original creation of Blue Collard Catering and will be delivered to our clients. Two oversized cranberry and white chocolate homemade cookies, creations of Newberry Hall, will be presented in a clear plastic bag and tied with a bow. Accompanying the cookies will be freshly-baked French bread rolls and butter.
“Honoring our seniors this Thanksgiving is so important, because many of our clients have been isolated from family and friends for so many months,” said Aimee Hanna, executive director of Aiken Senior Life Services. “We are enormously grateful to all of our community partners who have made this very special Thanksgiving meal a reality.”