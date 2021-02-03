Senate committee advances Biden's pick to lead Energy Department

The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee on Wednesday morning advanced to the full Senate the nomination of Jennifer Granholm to be the secretary of energy, a cabinet position of import to Aiken County.

Granholm, a two-time governor, is expected to be confirmed. Exactly when, though, is unclear; next week marks the beginning of a potentially protracted impeachment trial.

Granholm’s nomination easily cleared the committee, 13-4. While some senators — namely West Virginia’s Joe Manchin and Michigan’s Debbie Stabenow, two Democrats — had nothing but praise for the nominee, others objected to her because of the Biden administration’s energy policies and a recent blitz of executive decrees.

“I not only hoped, but intended to vote for her before these executive actions were taken,” said Sen. Mike Lee, a Utah Republican. “For reasons stated by Sen. Barrasso, I can’t, in good conscience, confirm her to this position knowing that’s the approach this administration is taking.”

The department Granholm will likely lead oversees the Savannah River Site, the nuclear-waste-and-weapons reserve south of Aiken and near New Ellenton. The hang-ups Wednesday had nothing to do with Cold War cleanup or nuclear deterrence. Rather, it was jobs and energy independence.

“Gov. Granholm also stated multiple times that she didn’t want to see anyone lose their job or get left behind,” said Sen. John Barrasso, the Wyoming Republican referenced by Lee. “But this is precisely what the Biden administration is doing.”