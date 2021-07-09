Sen. Graham seeking $8 million for Whiskey Road congestion relief

A federal spending request made by Sen. Lindsey Graham on Thursday included $8 million for Aiken’s effort to divert traffic away from bustling Whiskey Road, a years-in-the-making infrastructure odyssey.

The senator’s pitch, which also included earmarks for Charleston, Horry and Dorchester counties, among other locales, was made to the Senate Appropriations Committee as lawmakers push through the fiscal year 2022 funding process.

Graham, a South Carolina Republican, is a member of the appropriations committee. His office previously announced requests for energy and water, military construction, and commerce, justice and science projects.

The city of Aiken has for years considered ways to ease congestion on Whiskey Road, an artery linking the downtown district to Southside stores, services and neighborhoods.

For example: The Whiskey Road Corridor Congestion Relief Project, as envisioned in 2018, would create a network of roads and other connections to steer cars and trucks away from the busiest portions of Whiskey Road. At the time, it was thought such an infrastructure latticework would slash congestion by 20% and make accessible 450 acres of undeveloped property.

Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon and city staff had been in contact with Graham’s office about the infrastructure earmark. Osbon on Friday said the money — if appropriated — would be used for the Powderhouse Connector project.

Once built, the Powderhouse Connector would offer drivers an alternative to Whiskey Road as well as an eastern link to Pine Log Road and beyond. In effect, the new road would be a safety valve.

“This project is key to providing a solution for the Whiskey Road corridor transportation solution,” the mayor said.

This is the first time in about a decade that members of Congress can request funding for specific projects, like in this case. Earmarks were for years disavowed, as they were thought of as a contributor to corruption, or pork-barrel spending.