Second victim in Graniteville double homicide identified as suspect's brother

Authorities have released the identity of the male victim in a double homicide in Graniteville that led to a shootout with law enforcement last week.
On Sept. 12, authorities reported the shooting death of two Graniteville residents at 43 Louise St.
The shooting incident reportedly stemmed from a disturbance that occurred at the home.
The Aiken County Coroner's Office identified the victims as Lacy Boyd, 43, and her boyfriend, Robert A. Finch, 51. Both were unresponsive with apparent gunshot wounds when law enforcement arrived.
Witnesses assisted deputies in identifying the murder suspect as 49-year-old Peter Finch, the male victim's brother. He was seen leaving the crime scene in a gray Ford F350.
Around 8:57 p.m. on Sept. 12, a deputy spotted a truck matching the description given by investigators on East Pine Log Road near Whiskey Road. When the deputy signaled the vehicle to stop, using his emergency lights, the suspect fled.
The pursuit ended when the suspect’s vehicle became stuck in a ditch.
The suspect then reportedly began firing at law enforcement with a rifle. Police returned fire, striking the suspect two times. He was taken to a hospital in Augusta to receive medical treatment.
He was released from the hospital the evening of Sept. 15 and was taken to the Richmond County Detention Center where he is being held pending extradition for two counts of murder. Other charges are forthcoming, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said.