You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Second victim in Graniteville double homicide identified as suspect's brother

  • Updated
Graniteville shooting
Buy Now

Police investigated the scene of a shootout Sunday following a double homicide in Graniteville.

 Staff photo by Matthew Enfinger

Authorities have released the identity of the male victim in a double homicide in Graniteville that led to a shootout with law enforcement last week. 

On Sept. 12, authorities reported the shooting death of two Graniteville residents at 43 Louise St. 

The shooting incident reportedly  stemmed from a disturbance that occurred at the home.

The Aiken County Coroner's Office identified the victims as Lacy Boyd, 43, and her boyfriend, Robert A. Finch, 51. Both were unresponsive with apparent gunshot wounds when law enforcement arrived. 

Witnesses assisted deputies in identifying the murder suspect as 49-year-old Peter Finch, the male victim's brother. He was seen leaving the crime scene in a gray Ford F350.

Police ID suspect in Graniteville double homicide

Around 8:57 p.m. on Sept. 12, a deputy spotted a truck matching the description given by investigators on East Pine Log Road near Whiskey Road. When the deputy signaled the vehicle to stop, using his emergency lights, the suspect fled.

The pursuit ended when the suspect’s vehicle became stuck in a ditch.

The suspect then reportedly began firing at law enforcement with a rifle. Police returned fire, striking the suspect two times. He was taken to a hospital in Augusta to receive medical treatment. 

He was released from the hospital the evening of Sept. 15 and was taken to the Richmond County Detention Center where he is being held pending extradition for two counts of murder. Other charges are forthcoming, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News