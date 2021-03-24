Vaccination of Savannah River Site workers expected to 'ramp up'

The rate at which Savannah River Site employees get COVID-19 vaccinations will likely ratchet up in the near future, according to the president and CEO of Savannah River Nuclear Solutions.
“Really have started to ramp up the number of folks who’ve been able to find a way to get it, as we lower the age and open up the 1b phase,” Stuart MacVean told the S.C. Governor’s Nuclear Advisory Council in Columbia on March 15. “So we’re probably at about 750 to 1,000 folks who have managed to get at least their first vaccination, got another with 1,500 with appointments, and we’re being told right now that we could get as much as 3,000 vaccinations sometime over the next couple of weeks.”
“So,” he added, “we’re really closely monitoring that.”
Phase 1b, South Carolina's current vaccine designation, includes those 55 and older and frontline workers with increased job risk.
About 11,000 people work at the Savannah River Site, the Department of Energy reservation south of Aiken. Fluor-led Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, the management-and-operations team, employs nearly 7,000.
Hundreds upon hundreds of cases of COVID-19, the disease the coronavirus causes, have been logged among the site’s workforce – a cohort that does everything from packaging tritium for nuclear weapons to handling and processing radioactive wastes.
The first instance of COVID-19 in the workforce was confirmed around this time last year; 24 cases were reported active as of March 19. (The number of active cases has remained below 100 for weeks now.)
“Hard to believe it’s already been a year that everybody’s been dragging themselves through this,” MacVean said at the Statehouse meeting. He added: “I've lost track of the number of tests that I've had to do based on traveling around, and meetings and stuff, if there's a potential for getting exposed.”
Savannah River Nuclear Solutions has collaborated with Rural Health Services, Aiken Regional Medical Centers and Aiken Technical College, according to MacVean.
More than 1.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to South Carolina residents, data show.