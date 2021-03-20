Upcoming NNSA job fair includes positions at Savannah River Site

The National Nuclear Security Administration, a weapons- and nonproliferation-focused arm of the Department of Energy, is hosting a job fair at the end of the month with openings at the Savannah River Site south of Aiken.

The virtual hiring event will run for six hours, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., March 31. More than 2,000 jobs across the nuclear complex are up for grabs, including engineering, science, security, quality assurance and policy positions.

The NNSA and contractors plan to “review resumes submitted in advance to help determine which candidates can be pre-scheduled for interviews during the virtual job fair,” according to an advisory.

Job candidates will be able to have one-on-one chats with hiring managers and human resources teams, the same advisory notes.

Those interested can register online, via the NNSA website.

A similar job fair was held in late January.

“NNSA’s vital national security missions help keep our nation and our world safe and secure, so we’re excited to be hosting this event, and to be recruiting and interviewing our nation’s top talents and professionals,” Lewis Monroe III, the NNSA’s director of human resources, said at the time. “Even more, we look forward to welcoming those outstanding individuals to our team, and to the service of our nation, at the nuclear security enterprise.”