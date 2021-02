With a new presidential administration comes new relationships and opportunities for the Savannah River Site and America's nuclear deterrence missions. Colin discusses some of the early posturing and thoughts of lawmakers following the transition of power.

Listen to Episode 11 of The Demarest Files Podcast to learn more about what this means for the Aiken County region.

