The Savannah River Site, specifically the Salt Waste Processing Facility, has received some praise for the radioactive waste it's handled so far.

Several elected officials are seeking answers from the Department of Energy when it comes to its contract process.

Listen to Episode 10 of The Demarest Files Podcast to learn more about what this means for the Aiken County region.

