The Demarest Files: Did You Happen To Catch The Debate?

The Savannah River Site celebrates its 70th anniversary, and there's no shortage of current headlines surrounding the plant, which now consumes hundreds of square-miles of land.

U.S. Rep Jeff Duncan received a nod of confidence as a leading voice in the nuclear energy and nuclear waste fights.

A fellow congressman, Joe Wilson, revealed that President Donald Trump will sign the fiscal year 2021 National Defense Authorization Act in December. The act is a key cog for the Savannah River Site. Wilson made the remarks during a debate against his Democratic opponent in the race for South Carolina's 2nd Congressional District seat, in which discussion of the Savannah River Site was sparse.

Listen to Episode 8 of The Demarest Files Podcast to learn more about what this means for the Aiken County region.

