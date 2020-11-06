The Demarest Files: An Election Just Happened

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson and U.S. Rep Jeff Duncan were each reelected on Tuesday night, each of which have an influential impact on happenings at the Savannah River Site and or nuclear defense.

Also, the New York Times has taken notice of the site, and plutonium pit production at the SRS inches closer to becoming a reality.

Listen to Episode 9 of The Demarest Files Podcast to learn more about what this means for the Aiken County region.

How to listen

Listen on Spotify

Listen on Apple Podcast

Listen on iHeartRadio

Listen on Google Podcast

Related Reading: