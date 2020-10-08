The Demarest Files: 250 Kegs and Billions of Dollars

It's been a big two weeks in nuclear news.
Lawmakers, lawyers and officials continue to jockey for funds from the historic $600 million Savannah River Site plutonium settlement.
The first batch of radioactive waste was handled at the Savannah River Site’s Salt Waste Processing Facility, a milestone nearly two decades in the making.
Plus, more was revealed about the Advanced Manufacturing Collaborative.
Listen to Episode 7 of The Demarest Files Podcast to learn more about what this means for the Aiken County region.
