The Demarest Files: 250 Kegs and Billions of Dollars

It's been a big two weeks in nuclear news.

Lawmakers, lawyers and officials continue to jockey for funds from the historic $600 million Savannah River Site plutonium settlement.

The first batch of radioactive waste was handled at the Savannah River Site’s Salt Waste Processing Facility, a milestone nearly two decades in the making.

Plus, more was revealed about the Advanced Manufacturing Collaborative.

Listen to Episode 7 of The Demarest Files Podcast to learn more about what this means for the Aiken County region.

