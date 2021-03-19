SRR training cohort sees safety, success despite challenges

Thanks to creative thinking by Savannah River Remediation’s training department, the contractor’s newest class of operators excelled despite unprecedented challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
SRR, the liquid waste contractor at the Savannah River Site, hired the class of 37 facility operators, deemed Training Cohort 7, and they were about to begin their training when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, delaying the operators’ initial start date.
A unique solution was needed to allow the new hires to begin training in a way that met SRR’s COVID-19 safety protocols, such as social distancing.
With none of the usual off-site facilities available since they were shut down, Ellen Hopkins with SRR training staff got creative and secured a privately owned conference center in Aiken.
“The off-site conference center provided a safe and compliant space where our new-hire operators could learn and grow into their new positions at SRR,” said James Harris, SRR training, procedures and conduct of operations director.
COVID-19 safety protocols established included individual learning stations; multiple projectors and screens to ensure all students could see the presentations across the wide space; and separate, secure computers with virtual private network access to site training materials.
Despite the unusual circumstances and surroundings, none of the 37 operators in Cohort 7 required an Academic Review Board meeting or second remediation – the first time in recent history of the New Hire Fundamentals Training program.
“Through hard work and dedication to their training, and with the caring and collaboration of their instructors, led by Erin Smith, Cohort 7 succeeded in their rigorous training schedule with only a single, one-day delay in the overall schedule,” Harris said. “Best of all, in a challenging environment that presented considerable potential for health risks, the class graduated without a single in-group transmission of COVID-19.”
SRR President and Project Manager Phil Breidenbach said Cohort 7 and the SRR instructional staff persevered and displayed SRR’s core values during the challenging period.
“The SRR class and instructors demonstrated safety in all of their individual and team activities, ownership for the results of the program and their individual success and integrity in their self-study and exam performance,” Breidenbach said.
SRR is a team of companies led by Amentum with partners Bechtel National, Jacobs and BWX Technologies Inc. Critical subcontractors for the contract are Orano, Atkins and Amentum N&E Technical Services.