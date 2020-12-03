SRNS raises over $1.1M for area United Way agencies

Savannah River Nuclear Solutions employees gave back to surrounding communities through another successful United Way campaign, raising $1,105,633, which includes the employee campaign and corporate match.
This year’s theme was “Impacting Lives Now More Than Ever,” and due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s campaign was extremely important.
The 2020 United Way Chair Marion Cofer was astonished by the immense support from employees throughout the campaign.
“With the many challenges we faced this year, it means a lot that our employees still came together to show their incredible support for the United Way campaign,” said Cofer.
“We would not have been able to have such a great campaign without the help from our committee,” he said. “I especially want to thank my Co-Chair Rachael Simon for being the best teammate this year and helping us reach our goal, and to the entire SRNS workforce who continue to make each campaign a huge success.”
A virtual event was held in November to celebrate a successful campaign. During the celebration, Cofer and Simon revealed the total amount raised and presented the donations to the United Way agencies. Among these agencies were representatives Sharon Rodgers, president of United Way of Aiken County; and Brittany Burnett, president and CEO of United Way of the CSRA.
“SRNS continues to be an amazing partner in our community and has been the top contributor to United Way of the CSRA for many years. At United Way, we are continuing to assess the ongoing needs of our community due to the impacts from COVID and beyond,” said Burnett. “Knowing that we have the support from SRNS employees will ensure that we are able to provide programs and services to those with immediate need and the children, young adults and families with long term needs as well.”
Rodgers said the United Way of Aiken County is very grateful for the faithful support and overwhelming generosity during this year’s campaign.
“SRNS is our largest contributor, so your impact is truly significant," said Rodgers. "As a result of your donations, our 30 partner agencies and 45 critical need programs will receive funding in 2021. These programs benefit over 200,000 children, seniors, disabled, underemployed and folks in crisis in our community.”
The parent company of SRNS, Fluor Corp., also provided a corporate match totaling $94,962.
This year’s campaign benefits the following agencies surrounding the Savannah River Site: United Way of Aiken County; United Way of the CSRA; United Way of Edgefield County; United Way of McDuffie County; United Way of the Midlands; United Way of Screven County; United Way of South Carolina, including Bamberg, Colleton and Hampton counties; United Way of Anderson County; and United Way of Barnwell County, including Allendale County.