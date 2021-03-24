SRNS apprenticeship program grows to include more careers at SRS

High school and college graduates, and unemployed and underemployed adults are taking charge of their future careers through the Savannah River Nuclear Solutions Registered Apprenticeship Program at the Savannah River Site.
Seven paid apprentice profiles have been registered with the Department of Labor: facility/production operators, software engineers, records management clerks, process software engineers, systems engineers, computer systems support and maintenance mechanics.
“We have several important missions to fulfill, involving the protection of our nation and the cleanup of Cold War-era waste sites, as the management and operations contractor at SRS,” said Sean Alford, SRNS executive vice president and chief of administration. “And, we have a need to fill a wide range of job pipelines with enthusiastic candidates, to safely and securely accomplish all of this for the Department of Energy.”
According to Alford, since SRNS employs more than 7,000 workers, the company needs a vast range of candidates and job skills.
“We have six more apprentice profiles in the works, to include: electrical and instrumentation mechanics; project controls personnel; fire protection engineers; radcon inspectors; supply chain management resource employees; and associate chemical management center analysts,” said Janessa Smith, SRNS talent management. “And the list is growing.”
“Without a doubt, the credentials you earn as a registered apprentice are invaluable,” said Smith. “In fact, depending on the profile you pursue, you can be accepted into our program with zero experience. We will provide all the training you need. At which point, you now own a portable credential proving you can do the work for any company needing that skillset.”
As an example, Smith mentioned the apprentice profile for maintenance mechanics. For this apprenticeship, no previous experience or training is required. These positions can be found (beginning March 16) by visiting BrassRing online at savannahrivernuclearsolutions.com. Once on the website, select the “Careers” tab, then click “Apply Now” to be directed to the BrassRing portal.
Openings for all apprenticeship positions at SRNS can be found and applied for at this location as they become available.
An SRNS apprentice enjoys several advantages at SRS. In addition to being paid, apprentices gain job experience, network to obtain references and have an opportunity to test drive an occupation offered by SRNS.
“It’s not unusual for us to offer full-time jobs to apprentices, upon completion – or even before – they complete the program,” said Smith. “We’ve recently modified company policy to make this possible.”
According to Smith, typically, most apprentices work while obtaining an occupation certificate or degree from a local technical college or university. In some instances, high school students may qualify for the apprenticeship program.
“To ensure the development of a viable workforce in our community, we aspire to establish 300 registered apprenticeships throughout organizations in the following counties by Oct. 1, 2021: Aiken, Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell, Edgefield and Orangeburg,” said Alford. “SRNS has committed to ensuring one third of these apprenticeships will be at SRS.
“We’re working closely with Apprenticeship Carolina and the Lower Savannah Council of Governments as well to make this a reality. Together, we will be the first to step forward and champion the conduit of apprenticeships to endorse an employment solution with local, regional, state and national impact.”
Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, a Fluor-led company with Newport News Nuclear and Honeywell, is responsible for the management and operations of the Department of Energy’s Savannah River Site, including the Savannah River National Laboratory, located near Aiken.