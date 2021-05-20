Savannah River Remediation welcomes 2021 summer interns

Savannah River Remediation is welcoming 28 interns this summer who will provide meaningful work to the Savannah River Site liquid waste program.
These summer interns will get workplace experience, some virtually and some at SRS, in their preferred field of study, ranging from engineering, safety and health, construction, to business and communications.
Coupled with valuable work, they will also learn about the importance of SRR’s mission of reducing the risk of radioactive liquid waste stored in underground waste tanks at SRS.
According to SRR President and Project Manager Phil Breidenbach, SRR’s intern program is mutually beneficial.
“Savannah River Remediation interns complete meaningful projects at a company with the noble mission of reducing environmental risk to the community and state. Molding the next generation to continue this mission is vital to the future,” Breidenbach said. “For SRR, we get fresh ideas, enthusiasm, and energy from these top-rate students. It also provides a quality recruiting pool for future employment.”
The interns come from all over the country and hail from numerous colleges: Clemson University, University of South Carolina, New Jersey Institute of Technology, Georgia Institute of Technology, University of Virginia, University of Alabama in Huntsville, Murray State University, Washington University, Spelman College, Central State University, Claflin University, Clark Atlanta University, Chicago State University and Augusta University.
During the 10-week program, the students will get to participate in virtual site tours, a community outreach day, and other developmental events.
