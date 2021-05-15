Savannah River Remediation employees earn top corporate award

An exceptional team from Savannah River Remediation recently earned the top Athlon Award from parent company Amentum.
SRR’s Reinforcement for Achieving our Values and Expectations application development team was honored with the 2021 Athlon Team Award for the Value our People category. All winners showcase Amentum’s core values of live safe, act with integrity, value our people, drive innovation and deliver success. The awards were open to any company under the Amentum umbrella to recognize work performed on a program, project, initiative, or individual achievement between January 2019 and December 2020.
RAVE is a positive reinforcement tool for SRR employees to recognize their co-workers for displaying SRR’s core values and expectations of safety, integrity, ownership, teamwork and continuous improvement. Team members David Burke, Susan Lawson, Kimberly Arlen, William Spurlin, Terrence Carroll and Jason Hargrave represent various areas of SRR, including engineering, process applications and human resources.
The RAVE application was first tested by SRR’s engineering organization, and in the first few months, more than 200 nominations were submitted. Since then SRR has taken the RAVE process company-wide and is averaging over 100 RAVE nominations a month. Once a nomination is approved, the nominator gets to present their colleague with a certificate and gift card, usually within an hour – incredibly fast compared to previous positive reinforcement programs at SRR. SRR Chief Engineer Ken Wells saw the positive reinforcement app pave the way for all employees to have access to RAVE, so they can “rave” about their co-workers.
“The process is so simple – yet has such a big impact on the person nominating and the person receiving the recognition,” Wells said. “It isn’t often that you hear about a company that allows its employees to recognize each other with certificates and gift cards. Recognition is usually left up to management. At SRR, we give a lot of ownership to our employees, from calling a time out if something isn’t right, to showing gratitude for a job well done.”
SRR President and Project Manager Phil Breidenbach encourages employees to always demonstrate SRR’s core values and expectations and is excited to see employees recognizing each other for excelling at important work performed for the liquid waste mission at the Savannah River Site.
“Employees are more than just a pair of hands earning a paycheck,” Breidenbach said. “To be successful we need their hearts and minds and ideas. We want everyone to come to work knowing they will be valued and go home knowing they accomplished something important.”