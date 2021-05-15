You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Savannah River Remediation employees earn top corporate award

SRR award

Savannah River Remediation’s RAVE application development team was presented with business unit level and corporate level Value our People Athlon Team Awards from Amentum. Pictured, from left, are SRR Engineer William Spurlin, SRR Process Applications Software Developer Terrence Carroll, SRR President and Project Manager Phil Breidenbach, SRR Process Applications Manager Susan Lawson, Amentum Nuclear & Environmental Chief of Staff Tom Foster, SRR Process Control Systems Functional Manager David Burke, SRR Compensation Programs Kimberly Arlen, and Amentum Senior Vice President of Operations Jim Blankenhorn. Not pictured: SRR Process Applications Principal Software Developer Jason Hargrave.

 Submitted photo

An exceptional team from Savannah River Remediation recently earned the top Athlon Award from parent company Amentum.

SRR’s Reinforcement for Achieving our Values and Expectations application development team was honored with the 2021 Athlon Team Award for the Value our People category. All winners showcase Amentum’s core values of live safe, act with integrity, value our people, drive innovation and deliver success. The awards were open to any company under the Amentum umbrella to recognize work performed on a program, project, initiative, or individual achievement between January 2019 and December 2020.

RAVE is a positive reinforcement tool for SRR employees to recognize their co-workers for displaying SRR’s core values and expectations of safety, integrity, ownership, teamwork and continuous improvement. Team members David Burke, Susan Lawson, Kimberly Arlen, William Spurlin, Terrence Carroll and Jason Hargrave represent various areas of SRR, including engineering, process applications and human resources.

The RAVE application was first tested by SRR’s engineering organization, and in the first few months, more than 200 nominations were submitted. Since then SRR has taken the RAVE process company-wide and is averaging over 100 RAVE nominations a month. Once a nomination is approved, the nominator gets to present their colleague with a certificate and gift card, usually within an hour – incredibly fast compared to previous positive reinforcement programs at SRR. SRR Chief Engineer Ken Wells saw the positive reinforcement app pave the way for all employees to have access to RAVE, so they can “rave” about their co-workers.

“The process is so simple – yet has such a big impact on the person nominating and the person receiving the recognition,” Wells said. “It isn’t often that you hear about a company that allows its employees to recognize each other with certificates and gift cards. Recognition is usually left up to management. At SRR, we give a lot of ownership to our employees, from calling a time out if something isn’t right, to showing gratitude for a job well done.”

SRR President and Project Manager Phil Breidenbach encourages employees to always demonstrate SRR’s core values and expectations and is excited to see employees recognizing each other for excelling at important work performed for the liquid waste mission at the Savannah River Site.

“Employees are more than just a pair of hands earning a paycheck,” Breidenbach said. “To be successful we need their hearts and minds and ideas. We want everyone to come to work knowing they will be valued and go home knowing they accomplished something important.”


Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News