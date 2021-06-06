Savannah River Remediation awards family scholarships to graduating students

Savannah River Remediation, the liquid waste contractor at the Savannah River Site, awarded $45,000 in SRR Family Scholarships, spilt among local graduates who are children of SRR employees.
Each of these high school seniors received scholarships of $3,000. They were selected based on leadership, extracurricular involvement, community service, grade point average and scholastic achievement.
Phil Breidenbach, SRR president and project manager, commended the students for their accomplishments.
“Savannah River Remediation is pleased to award scholarships to these deserving students who are sons or daughters of SRR employees,” Breidenbach said. “Giving scholarships to these students is a special way to award them, as well as their parents, for their hard work. We are pleased to be able to support our employees and their children in this way. I commend the students on their accomplishments, and I am excited for their future.”
Recipients of the 2021 SRR Family Scholarships are:
• Maggie Huskey, daughter of SRR employee David Huskey and his wife, Kathy. Maggie plans to attend the College of Charleston and major in psychology.
• Haley Huynh, daughter of SRR employee Le Huynh, and his wife Holly. Haley plans to attend Clemson University and major in biological sciences.
• Traikon Johnson, son of SRR employee Clifford Johnson and his wife, Alberta. Traikon plans to attend Charleston Southern University and double major in human resources and Christian studies.
• Benjamin Kidd, son of SRR employee David Kidd and his wife, Melissa. Benjamin plans to attend Clemson University and major in computer science.
• Gage O’Banion, son of Tommy O’Banion and his wife, Alison. Gage plans to attend the University of South Carolina and major in pre-med.
• Emma Chambers, daughter of SRR employee Henry Chambers and his wife, Heather. Emma plans to attend the USC Aiken and major in secondary education with a focus on history.
• Rachel Eubanks, daughter of SRR employee Leo Eubanks and his wife, Holly. Rachel plans to attend the USC Aiken and major in psychology.
• Morgan Clark, daughter of SRR employee Mardy Clark and his wife, Rachelle. Morgan plans to attend the University of Georgia and major in pre-physical therapy or nursing.
• Tenley Hanhardt, daughter of SRR employee Joel Hanhardt and his wife, Catherine. Tenley plans to attend Emmanuel College and major in kinesiology.
• Nicolas Hoeppel, son of SRR employee Robert Hoeppel and his wife, Susan. Nicolas plans to attend Kennesaw State University and major in computer science.
• Aiden Mobley, son of SRR employee Thomas Mobley and his wife, Lorrie. Aiden plans to attend Georgia Southern University and major in kinesiology.
• Hannah Ricks, daughter of SRR employee William Ricks Jr. and his wife, Bridget. Hannah plans to attend Mary Baldwin University and major in biology.
• Trey Stallings, son of SRR employee John Stallings Jr. and Ashley Stallings. Trey plans to attend North Greenville University and major in mechanical engineering.
• Luke Wells, son of SRR employee Tony Wells and his wife, Leigh. Luke plans to attend Clemson and major in engineering.
• Ashton Williams, daughter of SRR employee Henry Williams III and his wife, Romonda. Ashton plans to attend the USC Aiken and major in elementary education.
SRR is a team of companies led by Amentum, with partners Bechtel National, Jacobs and BWX Technologies Inc. Critical subcontractors for the contract are Orano, Atkins and Amentum N&E Technical Services.