Savannah River Nuclear Solutions snags $31.4 million for NNSA work

Savannah River Nuclear Solutions performed its nuclear security and national defense missions well in fiscal year 2020, according to a new evaluation from the National Nuclear Security Administration.

The Fluor-led management-and-operations contractor at the Savannah River Site earned an overall “very good” rating from the nuclear weapons agency and secured a $31.4 million award. A total $35.3 million was up for grabs between Oct. 1, 2019, and Sept. 30, 2020.

Savannah River Nuclear Solutions earned the same rating – shy of “excellent” – for fiscal year 2019.

The National Nuclear Security Administration, under the umbrella of the Department of Energy, applauded SRNS for progress made on the Savannah River Plutonium Processing Facility and plutonium pit production, in general; the mothballing of the multibillion-dollar Mixed Oxide Fuel Fabrication Facility, which was axed years ago; the fleshing out of the Surplus Plutonium Disposition project, a key cog in the plutonium disposal machine; and its handling of the coronavirus pandemic so far.

The contractor “exceeded many” of the agreed-to goals and metrics, according to the NNSA. Accomplishments, the agency noted in its evaluation, greatly outweighed issues.

During the evaluated months, records show, Savannah River Nuclear Solutions was docked for inefficiencies, cost overruns and delays.

SRNS oversees most of the work done at the Savannah River Site, the 310-square-mile reserve south of Aiken. That includes environmental cleanup and tasks tied to weapons production, such as the preparing and shipping of tritium containers. Performance at the Savannah River National Laboratory also played into the fiscal year 2020 evaluation.