Protest filed over $1B Savannah River Site security contract

The Department of Energy’s award of a $1 billion paramilitary security contract at the Savannah River Site has been protested, slamming the brakes on the prospective transition process.

SOC LLC on Feb. 22 filed a bid protest with the Government Accountability Office, a spending and policy watchdog. A bid protest challenges the assigning of a federal contract, like those at the Savannah River Site.

An inquiry made to SOC LLC on Friday morning was not immediately answered. SOC's mission, according to its website, is to be a “trusted partner in providing mission support solutions for critical U.S. national security interests.”

The accountability office’s docket does not describe why the protest was filed but confirms it is tied to the Energy Department. No ruling had been made as of Friday morning. The status was listed as “currently open.”

The department on Feb. 12 named Virginia-based SRS Critical Infrastructure Security LLC as the next Savannah River Site paramilitary protection force, effectively ousting an established incumbent, Centerra. The new contract could last 10 years at a total value of $1 billion.

The Energy Department’s nuclear cleanup office, Environmental Management, received proposals from three teams; SCIS offered the “best value to the government,” according to an announcement.

Members of SRS Critical Infrastructure Security include Securitas CIS, K2 Solutions, Spectra Tech and System Studies & Simulation.

Centerra’s contract is scheduled to expire in early June. SOC’s protest complicates things, as the formal airing of grievances could result in a reevaluation or reset of the bidding process. A decision is expected by June 2.

The paramilitary security contractor at the Savannah River Site is a critical player. On top of protecting the site’s boundaries, nuclear facilities, sensitive materials and employees, the selected team also conducts law enforcement operations and related investigations.

An inquiry made to Centerra on Friday morning was not immediately answered.