Plans to remove SRS plutonium from Nevada remain the same, says Energy nominee

A deal brokered between the Department of Energy and a Nevada senator to remove a cache of plutonium from the state still stands and will be pursued, President Joe Biden’s pick for energy secretary confirmed Wednesday.

The department’s National Nuclear Security Administration plans to have a ½ metric ton of plutonium currently kept at the Nevada National Security Site, near Las Vegas, relocated by the end of 2026, Jennifer Granholm indicated in comments to the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee. The material, an ingredient for nuclear weapons, was clandestinely dispatched from the Savannah River Site years ago.

“The plan is to follow the agreement that you negotiated,” Granholm, the energy secretary nominee, told Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-N.V., who initially asked questions about Yucca Mountain.

The plutonium-removal agreement was publicly revealed in 2019 — in the wake of Silver State furor and legal action — by then-Secretary of Energy Rick Perry. In writing to Cortez Masto, Perry pledged relocation efforts would begin this year, 2021, and wrap by the end of 2026.

At the time, Cortez Masto hailed the compact as a win: “Nevadans didn’t create this waste, and we shouldn’t be on the hook for storing it in our state against our will. While I thank Secretary Perry for working with me on this issue, make no mistake that we will have additional fights ahead of us.”

On Wednesday, the senator said she appreciated Granholm’s remarks.

If confirmed, Granholm would be the third energy secretary involved with repositioning the ½ metric ton, officially described as “not nuclear waste” and “vital” for national security missions. Dan Brouillette, Perry's successor, publicly pledged at least twice to follow through.

The plutonium in question was moved from the Savannah River Site to the Nevada National Security Site in 2018, part of a broader — now complete — campaign to satisfy a federal court order in South Carolina. The shipment was foreshadowed in a lengthy environmental review published by the National Nuclear Security Administration in July 2018.

The same review said the plutonium would be staged outside South Carolina until it could be used in New Mexico for plutonium pit production, the crafting of nuclear weapon cores.