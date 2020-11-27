Nov. 28 declared SRS Day in South Carolina

In November 1950, newspapers and radio stations announced the construction of the Savannah River Plant, an enormous Cold War endeavor in line with President Harry Truman’s directions. A headline in the Aiken Standard and Review proclaimed: “AEC To Construct Huge Plant Near Aiken.”

Seven decades later, the Savannah River Site, an incomparable economic engine, looms large over the region.

In recognition of the site’s eminence and international contributions, Nov. 28, 2020, was declared SRS Day in South Carolina.

A matted-and-framed S.C. Senate resolution was given to Savannah River Site leadership Nov. 16. Lawmakers and site officials posed for photos at the Aiken County Government Center.

“The Savannah River Site and its 11,000 employees have an enormous, positive economic impact in our region,” said state Sen. Tom Young, an Aiken Republican. “Because of the importance of the site to our region and our state, it was important to recognize Nov. 28 in our state as SRS Day, to honor all current and former SRS employees for their important contributions to our national defense over these past 70 years.”

Savannah River Site manager Michael Budney, deputy manager Thomas Johnson and Jeffrey Allison, the National Nuclear Security Administration’s acting manager at SRS, were on hand to receive the resolution earlier this month.

“In its 70-year existence, the Savannah River Site has served as a major cornerstone of America’s national defense infrastructure,” Allison said. “The efforts of our predecessors directly contribute to the achievements we have enjoyed for decades. The SRS of today is continuing the traditions of the past – dedicated, patriotic, safe, secure, hard work – to ensure a continued legacy of success for decades to come.”

Banners celebrating the Savannah River Site’s 70th anniversary currently hang in downtown Aiken.

“SRS is a one-of-a-kind asset,” Budney said, “and I have no doubt our future will be as impressive as our past.”