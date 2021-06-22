NNSA job fair includes positions at Savannah River Site

The Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration is hosting another virtual job fair Wednesday, as officials seek to hire more than 2,500 people this year.
The National Nuclear Security Administration and its contractors are hiring for positions in Aiken and at the Savannah River Site, among other locations and facilities.
Those interested in the job fair can register online. The event will run for six hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“The success of NNSA’s vital national security missions is made possible by the work performed every day by 50,000 skilled and dedicated professionals who comprise the nuclear security enterprise,” said Lewis Monroe III, the National Nuclear Security Administration’s director of human resources. “The virtual job fairs are a great recruitment opportunity to attract the best and brightest to join our incredible workforce.”
During the job fair, candidates will be able to talk one-on-one with hiring managers and human resources professionals. Candidates can also visit virtual hiring booths, learn more about the National Nuclear Security Administration and its responsibilities, and apply for jobs they are interested in.
Links and more information can be found on the agency’s website, energy.gov/nnsa/national-nuclear-security-administration.