NNSA hiring push includes jobs at Savannah River Site

The National Nuclear Security Administration hopes to hire thousands of new employees across its sprawling complex this year, an effort meant to bolster what has been billed as the “next generation of nuclear security professionals.”

A Jan. 27 virtual job fair hosted by the Department of Energy agency will include openings at the Savannah River Site, the nuclear-waste-and-weapons reserve south of Aiken.

During the six-hour event — starting at 10 a.m. and ending at 4 p.m. — job candidates can speak with hiring officials in both the public and private sectors. The positions up for grabs run the gamut: engineers, attorneys, cyber specialists and those with mathematics, manufacturing and business backgrounds, to list a few, are sought.

“NNSA’s vital national security missions help keep our nation and our world safe and secure, so we’re excited to be hosting this event, and to be recruiting and interviewing our nation’s top talents and professionals,” Lewis Monroe III, the NNSA’s director of human resources, said in a statement. “Even more, we look forward to welcoming those outstanding individuals to our team, and to the service of our nation, at the nuclear security enterprise.”

Those interested should register online ahead of time.

The National Nuclear Security Administration was established in 2000.

The semiautonomous agency maintains the U.S. nuclear arsenal, among other things. Its missions at the Savannah River Site include the preparing and shipping of tritium containers and the Surplus Plutonium Disposition project, a means to dispose of deemed-excess plutonium. The NNSA also oversaw the Mixed Oxide Fuel Fabrication Facility, which was canceled years ago.

"At NNSA, mission is our No. 1 priority," acting NNSA chief William Bookless said in a video shared Tuesday, "and people are our No. 1 asset."