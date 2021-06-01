'Major' challenges at MOX acknowledged by NNSA leadership nominee

President Joe Biden’s pick to be second-in-command at the National Nuclear Security Administration last week acknowledged serious issues that haunted the failed Mixed Oxide Fuel Fabrication Facility project at the Savannah River Site.

“I am aware NNSA experienced major project management challenges with the MOX project,” Frank Rose, nominated to be the agency’s principal deputy administrator, wrote in response to policy questions. “If confirmed, I look forward to getting briefed on the project to learn more about the intricacies of the challenges associated with it.”

The Mixed Oxide Fuel Fabrication Facility was axed in late 2018, after billions of dollars and years of work had been expended. The move enraged South Carolina officials.

The nuclear fuel endeavor – never completed – was plagued by ballooning costs and schedules as well as allegations of fraud and mismanagement, some of which were taken to court. Before the MOX contract was canceled, NNSA officials notified authorities that its project management office “had limited resources for monitoring MOX Facility construction costs,” according to a report published in December 2019.

Lisa Gordon-Hagerty, then the leader of the National Nuclear Security Administration, in a 2019 interview with the Aiken Standard said the MOX project was “sorely over budget.”

“As we saw, we put $6.5 billion in taxpayer dollars to date in a facility that’s less than 50% complete,” she said at the time. “And, when the lifecycle costs were reevaluated, we were looking at that it wasn’t going to be complete before, I think, 2048. And, so, that just did not sit well with the administration.”

The U.S. Government Accountability Office, a spending watchdog, last year said its recent work yielded $77.6 billion in financial benefits for the government, including about $13 billion from the termination of MOX.

Rose last week pledged lessons learned from the MOX fiasco would be applied to the National Nuclear Security Administration’s other major projects.

Rose awaits confirmation from the full Senate.