Jumbo Saltstone Disposal Unit 7 nearing completion

A massive vault meant to permanently store processed and decontaminated radioactive waste at the Savannah River Site is nearing completion.
Saltstone Disposal Unit 7, dozens of feet tall and hundreds of feet wide, is roughly 80% finished, according to Savannah River Remediation President and Project Manager Phil Breidenbach, who spoke at a Citizens for Nuclear Technology Awareness forum early Wednesday.
The disposal tank is on schedule to be operational by spring 2022, according to his presentation. That target has been widely publicized.
The outer shell of Saltstone Disposal Unit 7 was completed in December 2019.
A handful of smaller vaults already exist at the Savannah River Site. But SDU 7 and its sister, SDU 6, are much larger.
“We used to put saltstone into smaller, essentially, storage units," Breidenbach said Wednesday. "The idea was, since we’re going to do all this work and we’re going to have all this waste, let’s make them bigger. And so we made them bigger.”
A cluster of Saltstone Disposal Units are planned at the Savannah River Site, where millions of gallons of nuclear waste, a Cold War vestige, are kept pending treatment and disposal. Units 8 and 9 are in progress. Ten through 12, Breidenbach said, "will be coming."
Work at Saltstone Disposal Unit 7 has been paused at least twice this year: once early on because of the novel coronavirus and again over the summer because of a forklift accident.