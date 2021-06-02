Federal judge dismisses discrimination case filed against Savannah River contractor

A federal judge late last month dismissed an employment discrimination lawsuit filed against Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, the top contractor at the Savannah River Site.

U.S. District Judge Joseph Anderson Jr. on May 27 terminated the case and all its claims, documents show, after adopting earlier recommendations and legal analysis provided by a magistrate judge.

Christopher Fail, a white man, in late 2019 sued SRNS, alleging the management-and-operations team at the site treated him unfairly because of his race, unjustly ended his employment there and ignored repeated attacks from his coworkers.

Fail, who was fired in 2018, sought punitive damages and reimbursement of legal fees, among other things.

Savannah River Nuclear Solutions had previously said it “thoroughly investigated” Fail’s “claims several times and found no evidence to substantiate them.” Stuart MacVean, the president and CEO of Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, was deposed in November 2020.

The Fluor-led contractor had asked for summary judgment, a quick ruling without a full trial. That was ultimately granted.