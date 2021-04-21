Environmental groups threaten feds with lawsuit over plutonium pit plans

A coalition of environmental groups has threatened the federal government with a lawsuit over cross-country plans to produce plutonium pits, the cores at the heart of modern nuclear weapons.

In a Tuesday letter to the Department of Energy and its National Nuclear Security Administration, the S.C. Environmental Law Project said additional environmental reviews were needed before officials decide where the key warhead components will be forged for years to come.

“If your agencies continue to refuse to undertake this statutorily required task of preparing a” programmatic environmental impact statement, “we will have no choice but to file the action,” wrote Leslie Lenhardt, a SCELP staff attorney. A related announcement described the legal action as “impending.”

The S.C. Environmental Law Project, a nonprofit, is representing the coalition, which includes Savannah River Site Watch (Columbia), Nuclear Watch New Mexico (Santa Fe) and Tri-Valley CAREs (Livermore).

Federal law mandates the production of 80 pits per year by 2030 — a difficult feat, given the tight timeline, the required funding and the regulatory hurdles that need clearing, among other things.

Adm. Charles Richard, commander of U.S. Strategic Command, in congressional testimony Tuesday described plutonium pit production as the nation's “biggest stockpile modernization issue.”

“If we fail to recapitalize plutonium pit production now,” he stated, “we risk catastrophic failures given an infrastructure incapable of responding in a timely manner.”

Expanding pit production capabilities in New Mexico, at Los Alamos National Laboratory, and establishing them in South Carolina, at the Savannah River Site, as was recommended in 2018, would “saddle the already-burdened communities represented by these groups with a significant amount of nuclear waste and pollution,” Lenhardt argued in her the letter. The National Nuclear Security Administration has considered wastes generated by pit production — radioactive, among them — in its prior evaluations.

SRS Watch, Nuclear Watch New Mexico and Tri-Valley CAREs have for years pushed back on plans to reinvigorate U.S. pit production. The trio in February sent a letter, with supporting documents, to the Energy Department outlining grave environmental concerns and allegations of cut corners.

The packet was received, a March response from the National Nuclear Security Administration shows. The same response cements the government’s view: environmental review for pit production “is complete and the Department has no current plans” to revisit the matter.

“The federal government appears ready to embark on this significant change in U.S. nuclear policy without studying the cross-country risks and environmental justice impacts,” Lenhardt said, “which indicates that the health and safety of workers and downwind and downriver communities are not worth the consideration or protection they deserve.”

Conceptual design plans for plutonium pit production at the Savannah River Site — utilizing a failed nuclear fuel plant, the Mixed Oxide Fuel Fabrication Facility — were submitted to the federal government earlier this year.

“Part of what we delivered to” the Energy Department “in January was 4,500 documents, tens of thousands of pages of information for them to review and make a decision, along with a cost estimate and schedule for us to start doing the pit production,” said Dave Olson, the executive vice president for NNSA capital projects at Savannah River Nuclear Solutions.

The potential pit factory at SRS, about 30 minutes south of Aiken, has been dubbed the Savannah River Plutonium Processing Facility, or SRPPF.

The last place the plutonium cores were made at scale, the Rocky Flats Plant in Colorado, was scuttled following an environmental investigation and raid.