Environmental cleanup projects at SRS among Energy Department's 2021 priorities

The Department of Energy's nuclear cleanup office this week unveiled its goals and priorities for 2021, a formal list of construction projects and remediation tasks including several at the Savannah River Site.

At the reservation south of Aiken, Environmental Management this year hopes to have 6 million gallons of nuclear waste processed, the Integrated Mission Completion Contract awarded, and construction of Saltstone Disposal Unit 7 finished.

"EM is protecting the environment today and helping to prepare the communities near our sites for the economy of tomorrow," said William "Ike" White, the acting assistant secretary for Environmental Management, a top post. "By successfully tackling our past environmental legacy, EM progress means safer, cleaner sites and new economic opportunities for the future."

Environmental Management published a similar scorecard for 2020.

EM, as people often refer to it, is charged with cleaning up the environmental legacy of nuclear weapons development and government-sponsored nuclear energy research. The Savannah River Site pumped out metric tons of plutonium for nuclear weapons during the Cold War.

Nuclear waste

Millions of gallons of nuclear waste are currently stored in aging underground tanks at the Savannah River Site; the waste is considered South Carolina's single largest environmental threat.

Mass processing of the liquid waste at the site has been made possible by the Salt Waste Processing Facility, a workhorse plant that handled its first batch — thousands of gallons siphoned from what are known as tank farms — late last year.

With the Salt Waste Processing Facility up and running, for now under the direction of Parsons, almost all of the salt waste at SRS is expected to be processed by 2030. Salt waste occupies a majority of the site's tank space.

"The start of operations enables DOE to now close waste tanks at an unprecedented rate," Savannah River Site manager Michael Budney has said.

Getting the Salt Waste Processing Facility online was among the tasks Environmental Management last year labeled "Priority 1."

Integrated contract

The Energy Department in October 2020 issued its final request for proposals for the Integrated Mission Completion Contract, an estimated $21 billion assignment that delegates the work of two current Savannah River Site contractors to a singular one. That one team has yet to be selected.

The integrated contract is a mix of liquid-waste work, currently done by Savannah River Remediation, and management of nuclear materials, currently done by Savannah River Nuclear Solutions.

The coronavirus pandemic impeded the department's timeline for the IMCC, according to Budney. Because of "coronavirus issues," the site manager has said, "we just weren't able to get through the solicitation process for the replacement contract for that effort."

The Integrated Mission Completion Contract is much anticipated, as it represents a consequential shift at SRS. The prospective contract was telegraphed in early 2019 when the Energy Department axed its search for the next Savannah River Site liquid-waste contractor.

Disposal units

The Saltstone Disposal Units at the Savannah River Site are massive vaults meant to permanently house processed radioactive waste.

A buffet of them already exist at the site; Saltstone Disposal Unit 7 is under construction and is a sister to Saltstone Disposal Unit 6. Both 6 and 7 are considered mega-volume, as they can each hold millions of gallons.

"We used to put saltstone into smaller, essentially, storage units," Savannah River Remediation President and Project Manager Phil Breidenbach has said. "The idea was, since we're going to do all this work and we're going to have all this waste, let's make them bigger. And so we made them bigger."

Saltstone Disposal Unit 7 was 80% finished in October 2020 — well on its way to completion and checking Environmental Management's box. The disposal unit is expected to be operational in spring 2022.

"The Salt Waste Processing Facility will greatly increase waste tank cleanup at the Savannah River Site," said SDU Federal Project Director Shayne Farrell. "The liquid-waste system relies on the capability to safely dispose of the saltstone onsite, and the Saltstone Disposal Units are required to fulfill this mission need."