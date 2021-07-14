Dozens of Savannah River Site buildings decommissioned since 2008

Fifty buildings at the Savannah River Site have been decommissioned since 2008, with at least 13 more scheduled for demolition within the next year, according to the Department of Energy's nuclear cleanup office.

The decommissioning to date totals more than 1 million square-feet of space at the site, where plutonium was once produced for the nation’s nuclear arsenal. Environmental Management recognized the milestone Tuesday alongside management-and-operations contractor Savannah River Nuclear Solutions.

Chris Bergren, a director of environmental compliance and area-closure projects with SRNS, said each structure that gets deactivated “presents its own set of challenges from beginning to end.”

“Often, hundreds of hours and a lot of hard work goes into planning and preparing a building for grouting or destruction, long before the heavy equipment arrives. Electrical wiring, radioactive contamination, and friable asbestos are just a few of the hazards we may face. Safety is preeminent,” Bergren continued. “The structure has to be cold, empty and dark before the roof and walls can be touched by the demolition equipment.”

The 13 buildings set for demolition in the coming months are at the Savannah River Site’s D-Area, where electricity, steam and heavy water were produced during the Cold War.

The Savannah River Site is one of 16 complexes in the Environmental Management active-cleanup portfolio.

Late last year, Savannah River Nuclear Solutions finished tearing down the Ford Building – in its heyday a large facility where hundreds of control rod assemblies were worked on.

The decommissioning effort, said Steve Conner, an SRNS environmental project manager, is a win-win: Money can be saved, and the environment can be better protected.

“As a result of this extensive number of deactivation and decommission projects across the site, we no longer need to incur the ongoing costs associated with these inactive and obsolete structures,” Conner explained. “We can continue to safely and efficiently demolish and remove unneeded buildings to eliminate the need for surveillance and maintenance activities, while preventing any potential release of hazardous substances to the environment.”