DOE 'getting close' to awarding Savannah River National Lab management contract

The Department of Energy is “getting close to awarding” the much-anticipated Savannah River National Laboratory management contract, Savannah River Site manager Michael Budney said Monday.

“The team remains on track to make an award in the near future,” Budney told the Savannah River Site Citizens Advisory Board during a virtual meeting.

The potentially decade-long standalone contract – managing, operating and fleshing out a premier national lab – is valued at $380 million per year. Billions are up for grabs.

In a June announcement, the Energy Department said it expected to make an award in early fiscal year 2021. A final request for proposals was issued over the summer.

A discrete contract for the Savannah River National Lab was first teased in December 2019. At the time – since then, too – officials argued a dedicated management team would better position the lab for the future and would translate to significant growth, namely in research and development.

"As we move forward with re-competing the management of SRNL," Under Secretary for Science Paul Dabbar said in a September interview with the Aiken Standard, "a big part of that was unleashing SRNL, giving them room to grow as a focus in science and technology, even beyond what they’ve been doing in the past."

The Savannah River National Lab is currently overseen by Fluor-led Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, the top contractor at the Savannah River Site. The new lab contract would, effectively, sever the two.

The Energy Department has 17 national labs across the U.S.