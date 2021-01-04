CSRA College Night scholarship leads nursing student to SRS

A former CSRA College Night scholarship winner recently experienced life at the Savannah River Site during nursing clinicals.
As a high school student in 2017, little did Kayla McElmurray realize that winning a CSRA College Night scholarship would eventually lead to a job shadowing assignment at SRS just a few years later.
SRS management and operations contractor Savannah River Nuclear Solutions annually organizes, manages and helps to sponsor CSRA College Night.
McElmurray recently spent two days observing and, at times, assisting SRNS nurses at the SRS Medical Department.
“I was at College Night with a church group and about to leave, when I suddenly heard my name announced as a $1,000 scholarship winner,” said McElmurray. “And I thought, ‘No way! No way they just called my name out of all these people. This is crazy.’”
McElmurray has since used the scholarship to pursue a nursing degree at USC Aiken where she is now a senior.
“The College Night scholarship was such a blessing my first year at USC Aiken,” she said. “It really made a difference.”
To date, over $300,000 in scholarship funding has been offered to those attending past College Nights.
“The generosity of our scholarship sponsors and help from more than 100 volunteers are major reasons why this program is consistently successful each year for local students like Kayla,” said Gladys Moore, CSRA College Night chairperson and SRNS employee.
Since 1993, more than 100,000 high school students, parents and educators from the greater Aiken-Augusta area have attended CSRA College Night at the James Brown Arena in Augusta. Though the event was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, if need be, a virtual version may be considered for 2021.
In order to complete the nursing program at USCA, McElmurray is currently participating in the university’s Community Health Clinicals program where students are required to spend 90 to 100 hours shadowing nursing practices used within different local medical organizations.
The goal of nursing clinicals is to add to the student’s newly learned skills in a hands-on learning environment within a variety of practices including women’s health, medical-surgical, pediatrics, psychiatric, community and occupational medicine.
SRNS has been hosting student nurses for years providing a unique opportunity to experience occupational medicine at SRS medical facilities.
Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, a Fluor-led company with Newport News Nuclear and Honeywell, is responsible for the management and operations of the Department of Energy’s Savannah River Site, including the Savannah River National Laboratory, located near Aiken.