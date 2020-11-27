Crews demolish Ford Building at Savannah River Site

The Savannah River Site's lead contractor recently finished demolishing a large building that was used during the Cold War to test parts used in nuclear reactors.

The tearing down of the Ford Building, as the facility became known, brings the total number of structures decommissioned at the Savannah River Site to 292. Around this time last year, the Energy Department’s cleanup office announced that a building at the site once used to repair rail cars had been razed.

“We no longer need to incur the ongoing costs associated with maintaining obsolete structures like the Ford Building,” Steve Conner, a project manager with Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, said earlier this year. “We can safely and efficiently demolish unneeded buildings to eliminate the need for surveillance and maintenance, while preventing any potential release of hazardous substances to the environment.”

In its heyday, the Ford Building was where hundreds of control rod assemblies were worked on.

“Ford was making more than cars in those days,” said Grady Friday, a decontamination and decommissioning expert with Savannah River Nuclear Solutions.

The building was at one point reconfigured for repair work on nuclear reactor heat exchangers.

“Along with the heat exchangers came the potential for radioactive contamination,” Friday said. “A large metal-walled containment room was built within the Ford Building with a negative air flow system that exhausted air through HEPA filters to remove any potential radioactive particles.”

The 310-square-mile Savannah River Site is south of Aiken, near New Ellenton, Jackson and Snelling.