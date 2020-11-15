Collected pine cones help restore forest on Savannah River Site

Forest Service Savannah River employees held their annual longleaf pine cone collection event at the Savannah River Site recently, gathering approximately 700 bushels of pine cones.
These cones will be sent to a facility where the seeds are extracted, planted and eventually grow into longleaf pine seedlings at a nursery. These same seedlings will eventually be used at the Savannah River Site and by partnering agencies to help restore the lands once dominated by the longleaf pine forest.
“Collecting cones from known longleaf pine trees that are phenotypically superior ensures great genetic stock. When we replant, we want to know the seedlings will grow well in this area,” said silviculture forester Jennie Haskell. “We have had tremendous success planting quality seedlings from locally collected cones as opposed to reforesting with seedlings collected from other zones.”
Restoring the longleaf pine community is an important objective for the U.S. Forest Service across SRS and the Southeast. This process takes many years. Reforesting with longleaf pine seedlings is just one step. Prescribed fire, chemical treatments and harvesting to remove undesirable vegetation and reduce competition are also important in the process.
The longleaf pine community, when maintained with prescribed fire, is one of the most biologically diverse ecosystems in North America. The biodiversity is evident in the abundant understory and groundcover that is important to many wildlife species, including wild turkey, white tail deer, fox squirrels, many reptiles, numerous songbirds, and native butterflies and other pollinator species.
“Forest management is a longterm ongoing process. We provide sustainable forest products, bioenergy, and economic stability to our local communities. It all starts with collecting the hundreds of seeds contained in each individual pine cone,” said forest planner David Malone.
To learn more about ongoing forest restoration efforts at the Savannah River Site, visit go.usa.gov/x7aDK or email josef.orosz@usda.gov.