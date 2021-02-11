Biden taps clean-energy official to be DOE deputy secretary

President Joe Biden plans to nominate a former Obama administration official and recent transition team member to be his deputy secretary of energy, the second-in-command at the Department of Energy.

The prospective nomination of David Turk was announced by the White House on Wednesday. His selection points again to the Biden administration’s pledge to tackle environmental issues – clean energies and climate change, for example – while also hinting at foreign policy matters.

Turk, the White House highlighted, is currently the deputy executive director of the International Energy Agency, where he “has focused on helping countries around the world on their clean energy transitions.”

Turk has previously worked at the State Department, including as deputy special envoy for climate change and helping coordinate the ratification of the New START Treaty, an arms-control agreement with Russia. New START was recently extended.

Turk will need to be confirmed by the Senate before joining the Energy Department, which, locally, oversees the Savannah River Site south of Aiken.

Biden’s pick for energy secretary, Jennifer Granholm, has not yet been confirmed. Her nomination, though, easily cleared a Senate committee earlier this month.

The White House said Turk – a “tested and experienced” leader – will support Granholm and others “in their efforts to address the worst energy and jobs crisis in nearly a century.”