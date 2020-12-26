Aiken Standard's top 10 local stories of 2020 — No. 5: The historic SRS plutonium deal

Editor's note: The Aiken Standard is counting down the top 10 local stories of 2020 via a 10-part series of articles published Dec. 22 through Dec. 31. This article is No. 5: The Savannah River Site plutonium settlement.

The single largest legal settlement in South Carolina history was reached in 2020, the culmination of years of litigation and weeks of high-wire dealmaking.

And it explicitly involved the Savannah River Site, Aiken’s nuclear neighbor.

In late August, the Palmetto State and the Department of Energy unveiled a landmark accord; terms of the deal included a DOE promise to remove from South Carolina 9.5 metric tons of plutonium by 2037 – years ahead of prior projections – and an upfront $600 million payment from the Trump administration.

“The Trump administration is committed to tackling our nation’s toughest challenges where previous administrations have failed,” Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette said at a Statehouse ceremony, “including the removal and disposal of Cold War-era plutonium from the state of South Carolina.”

“This is a good day for South Carolina,” he added, flanked by powerful lawmakers.

The deal has set off a scramble, as expected. Exactly what the settlement money – about $525 million, accounting for attorney costs – will be put toward is up to state lawmakers. And the check has arrived.

Months ago, the Aiken Municipal Development Commission formally demanded that $525 million go to the Savannah River Site’s neighbors: Aiken, Barnwell and Allendale counties. The commission later identified $95.4 million for Aiken projects and investments, specifically.

“The risk of SRS operations and shipping/storing plutonium rests squarely within these three counties,” reads a letter from the AMDC, which advises the Aiken City Council. It continues, “Any effort to exploit the settlement proceeds for unrelated state projects would be a disservice to those communities who share the ongoing risk.”

Both S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster and S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson, who helped negotiate the deal, have said the SRS region deserves a substantial slice of the pie.

“It seems to me, that because of the way the case arose and where it arose,” the governor has said, “that that area should be prominently figured in the expenditure or investment of those funds.”

It's a safe bet 2021 will get interesting – if not messy.

___

Aiken Standard’s top 10 local stories of 2020

• Dec. 22 — No. 10: A tumultuous year for education

• Dec. 23 — No. 9: Advanced Manufacturing Collaborative at USCA

• Dec. 24 — No. 8: NAHS girls are repeat basketball champs

• Dec. 25 — No. 7: Emergency services in Aiken County

• Dec. 26 — No. 6: Economic development in Aiken

• Dec. 27 — No. 5: Historic SRS plutonium deal

• Dec. 28 — No. 4

• Dec. 29 — No. 3

• Dec. 30 — No. 2

• Dec. 31 — No. 1