A brief history: Savannah River Site timeline

Construction of the Savannah River Plant, eventually the Savannah River Site, began in 1951.

 Photo provided/DOE

1950: President Harry Truman sends a letter to DuPont, requesting help with a new atomic project: the Savannah River Plant.

1953: R Reactor, the first production reactor, goes critical.

1955: The first plutonium shipment leaves the Savannah River Plant.

1972: The Savannah River Plant is designated a National Environmental Research Park.

1981: Environmental cleanup program begins.

1991: The Cold War ends, marking a grand shift for the Savannah River Site.

1994: The Savannah River Site Citizens Advisory Board is established, creating an avenue for greater public access and feedback.

2000: The Savannah River Site celebrates its 50th anniversary.

2006: The Savannah River National Laboratory is designated Environmental Management’s “corporate lab.”

2007: Construction begins on the Mixed Oxide Fuel Fabrication Facility. The never-finished project will be killed more than a decade later.

2008: Savannah River Nuclear Solutions and Savannah River Remediation secure contracts.

2018: The National Nuclear Security Administration recommends producing pits – nuclear weapon cores – at the Savannah River Site.

2020: The Salt Waste Processing Facility receives its first batch, 4,000 gallons, of radioactive waste.

