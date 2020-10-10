A brief history: Savannah River Site timeline

1950: President Harry Truman sends a letter to DuPont, requesting help with a new atomic project: the Savannah River Plant.
1953: R Reactor, the first production reactor, goes critical.
1955: The first plutonium shipment leaves the Savannah River Plant.
1972: The Savannah River Plant is designated a National Environmental Research Park.
1981: Environmental cleanup program begins.
1991: The Cold War ends, marking a grand shift for the Savannah River Site.
1994: The Savannah River Site Citizens Advisory Board is established, creating an avenue for greater public access and feedback.
2000: The Savannah River Site celebrates its 50th anniversary.
2006: The Savannah River National Laboratory is designated Environmental Management’s “corporate lab.”
2007: Construction begins on the Mixed Oxide Fuel Fabrication Facility. The never-finished project will be killed more than a decade later.
2008: Savannah River Nuclear Solutions and Savannah River Remediation secure contracts.
2018: The National Nuclear Security Administration recommends producing pits – nuclear weapon cores – at the Savannah River Site.
2020: The Salt Waste Processing Facility receives its first batch, 4,000 gallons, of radioactive waste.