A Battelle team takes over Savannah River National Lab. Now what?

When Dr. Terry Michalske stepped down as the director of the Savannah River National Laboratory, he said he felt “very good” about the state of the institution and its future prospects.

During his time at the helm, Michalske said, the national lab bolstered its relationships with the big players and commanded attention on a national and, increasingly, international stage.

“The outcome,” he told the Aiken Standard in an exit interview, “was really moving from a site-centric resource to truly a national laboratory that was a resource for the national programs.”

Replacing Michalske in early 2018 was Dr. Vahid Majidi, a man with a breadth of national security, science and government experience. At the time, Savannah River Nuclear Solutions President and CEO Stuart MacVean said Majidi's placement “in this key leadership position demonstrates our ongoing commitment to achieve meaningful and sustainable” growth at the lab, one of 17 across the U.S.

For years, Majidi led the lab under the banner of Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, the Fluor-led contractor tasked with managing the Savannah River Site, the 310-square-mile Department of Energy reservation south of Aiken.

This week, the Savannah River National Lab came under the control of Battelle Savannah River Alliance. A sometimes-exhausting management transition, to paraphrase Majidi, wrapped June 21, and with it came the lab’s independence: No longer is the lab stitched to the site’s management-and-operations contractor; it is now a discrete entity, its own scientific enclave.

And Majidi is staying put. He is both the lab director, a continuation, and the president of Battelle Savannah River Alliance, a new role.

“No. 1, I would have been incredibly happy if the lab spun off as an independent national laboratory, regardless if I was on board or not,” he said in an interview Monday. “Obviously, the team that I was a part of won, and that makes me even more so, because I can also help to mature the vision that we developed for the laboratory over the last few years.”

His biography on the Battelle Savannah River Alliance website credits him with transforming “the strategic direction of the laboratory” and “expanding fundamental science and discovery” capacities. On the same page is a video of Majidi extolling what has been and what, apparently, will be.

“Our goal is to create an enduring capability in Savannah River National Laboratory – that not only we can look back seven decades ago, but we can look seven decades in the future and see exactly the type of work that’s going to create our tomorrow,” he says in the video, which is splashed with photos of people and scientific accoutrements. “Savannah River National Laboratory has a tremendous potential, both for program growth as well as a huge talent pool within its employees.”

When the Energy Department first sought feedback on a standalone management contract for the Savannah River National Lab, it also foreshadowed its future.

By establishing an independent architecture, it was argued in December 2019, the national lab could mature its research-and-development chops while looping in academia and maintaining its symbiotic relationship with other Savannah River Site players, like Savannah River Remediation.

“The fact that we are a site citizen doesn’t change,” Majidi said Monday. The lab’s partnerships with Environmental Management, the Energy Department’s nuclear cleanup office, and the National Nuclear Security Administration, the Energy Department’s nuclear weapons wing, are anything but severed.

Late last year, Paul Dabbar, then the under secretary for science, said the freestanding management contract would “position SRNL to maximize its potential as a national laboratory to benefit the department” – as well as “the American scientific discovery and innovation ecosystem, the local communities near the lab and the American taxpayer at large.”

Mark Peters, Battelle’s executive vice president for global laboratory operations, on Monday said the nascent Savannah River National Lab team “offers an exciting, compelling vision for the future of SRNL and provides DOE a leadership team and strategy that will deliver excellence in science and technology, operations, and community engagement.”

In the long-term, Majidi wants his lab “to be the best-in-class model laboratory for a multi-mission national lab that addresses national and global problems.” That is to say he wants it to be preeminent – a pioneer in tech and an accomplished Energy Department doer. (Michalske in an interview published by the department in 2018 advised putting “SRNL in the middle of the nation’s most challenging problems, because the lab will do well, the lab will make you proud, and provide an enormous return on investment.”) Its budding portfolio will likely include cyber, computer simulation, modeling, and artificial intelligence.

“In a near-term, I’m hoping that we have enhanced our high performance computing so we can really start focusing on some very challenging computational research,” he explained Monday. “And in a mid-term, I’m hoping to be able to apply those computational solutions to some well-known EM and NNSA problem sets.”

That’s, obviously, easier said than done. The road from now to then is lengthy and winding, and growing pains are expected.

“Just to be frank, we’re not done yet. What transition does is it allows you to take an inventory of all the things you need to address over the short-term and mid-term to make sure that you, ultimately, become independent,” Majidi said Monday. “So, there are things we still need to do over the next 12 months that really put us on the right footing. So, sometime next year, or next 18 months, I’d like to look back and say, ‘Yeah, that was a really long road, but we came along pretty well.’”

The Battelle Savannah River Alliance contract is valued at $3.8 billion over the course of a decade. Twelve or 18 months, then, is just the beginning.