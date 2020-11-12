86,000 gallons of radioactive waste handled at SWPF so far

In a little more than one month, the Salt Waste Processing Facility handled tens of thousands of gallons of nuclear waste at the Savannah River Site. Millions of gallons are expected to be processed in its first full year of operations.

Almost 86,000 gallons of the toxic waste as of Monday had been received at the facility, which was completed in 2016 and recently began radioactive – so-called hot – operations. A ribbon was cut at the facility in September.

“SWPF begins a new era in processing radioactive material that, in the near future, will enable DOE to close waste tanks at an unprecedented rate,” Michael Budney, the Savannah River Site manager, said in a statement. Budney has described the Salt Waste Processing Facility, a Parsons project, as a cleanup keystone.

The first batch of waste – about 4,000 gallons pulled from the H Tank Farm – was sent to the facility in early October. It took about two weeks to process, according to the Energy Department, a little longer than previously estimated.

The nuclear waste at the Savannah River Site, kept in aging underground tanks pending disposition, is often referred to as South Carolina’s single largest environmental threat. Tank waste is seen by the DOE, in general, as a major hurdle.

Start-up of the SWPF is following a deliberate and conservative path, said Jim Folk, an Energy Department official and waste expert. The first few batches of nuclear waste transferred to the facility were relatively small and were diluted. And a problematic pump was replaced early on.

“Based on results to date, we have every reason to believe hot commissioning will continue as planned and normal operations will begin soon after the new year,” Folk said.

Parsons will operate the plant for one year beginning in January, according to an Energy Department announcement. Six million gallons of waste could be processed that year – a significant volume and a notable step forward.

Parsons, a Virginia-based firm, almost two decades ago was selected to design, build, commission and, in the short term, operate the Salt Waste Processing Facility. With the SWPF online, almost all the salt waste at the Savannah River Site is expected to be handled by 2030.

“In 10 years, nearly all of the waste, salt waste inventory, and most of the tank waste, will be treated at Savannah River,” Todd Shrader, an executive at the Energy Department’s cleanup office, said earlier this year. “That’s a really big deal. We now have a path to treat, basically, all of the waste at Savannah River.”