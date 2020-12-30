Savannah River Site security team earns $6.6M, excellent rating

The paramilitary security contractor at the Savannah River Site has secured another "excellent" evaluation from the site’s landlord, the Department of Energy.

The exceptional performance — 98% marked success, a scorecard shows — earned Centerra-SRS a $6.6 million award for its 11th year, Oct. 1, 2019, through Oct. 7, 2020. A little more than $6.7 million was up for grabs.

Centerra was lauded for its ability to adapt and react amid the coronavirus pandemic, still ongoing, and for consistent protection of the Savannah River Site’s highly sensitive materials and facilities: K-Area, where plutonium is kept; L-Area, a spent nuclear fuel storehouse; and the tritium hub.

“Centerra-SRS continuously displayed great flexibility and mission preparedness in support of SRS critical missions and operational demands,” SRS manager Michael Budney said in a statement, “and demonstrated highly effective COVID-19 protocols while continuing to execute tactical security missions.”

Hundreds of COVID-19 cases have been logged among the SRS workforce, about 11,000 people.

Beyond protecting the site, its boundaries, its nuclear materials and its employees, the Savannah River Site security contractor is tasked with law enforcement and investigations. Over the evaluated 12-month period, Centerra officers responded to more than 4,900 calls for service and issued roughly 1,200 traffic tickets or warnings.

The security team was docked, evaluation documents show, for "minor motor vehicle accidents," two "minor security incidents" involving personal electronics in secure areas, and an initially inadequate inquiry into a "reported concern."