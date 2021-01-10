Savannah River Site offers virtual tour of facilities

You can now tour the Department of Energy’s Savannah River Site from the comfort of your home, thanks to a newly created video available at https://youtu.be/XyKm9Sk3LB8.
SRS public tours are usually booked months in advance, and each year the SRS Tour Program typically provides free, guided bus tours of the sprawling 310-square-mile site to approximately 2,000. But with social distancing limiting tour bus group sizes, DOE decided to develop this new approach.
Based on the driving tour of SRS, the virtual ride incorporates historical footage of the site’s construction along with glimpses inside many production facilities and environmental cleanup efforts, plus scenes from the diverse work at the Savannah River National Laboratory and Savannah River Ecology Laboratory.
“We’ve seen so much of our world change and adapt to this pandemic, so this is an innovative way for us to continue telling our story,” says DOE Savannah River Operations Manager Mike Budney. “As SRS celebrates 70 years of protecting our nation, this virtual tour gives our surrounding communities a new window into our history, our current missions, and our talented workforce.”
The SRS Virtual Tour is one of many online materials available at www.srs.gov, and a variety of other videos on SRS operations, history and more can be found at the SRS YouTube channel. Please check https://www.srs.gov/general/tour/index.htm for SRS Tour program updates and future scheduling of public tours.