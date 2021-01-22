You are the owner of this article.
Savannah River Site advisory board meets Monday

SRS Sign, SRSCAB meets
An entrance to the Savannah River Site, a 310-square-mile complex south of Aiken.

 Aiken Standard file photo

The Savannah River Site Citizens Advisory Board will meet for the first time in 2021 on Monday.

The board, which provides local advice and information to the Department of Energy’s nuclear cleanup office, Environmental Management, is scheduled to receive updates about the Savannah River Site throughout the afternoon.

SRS manager Michael Budney, Jon Richards with the Environmental Protection Agency, and Susan Fulmer with the state health department are set to speak, according to an agenda.

The meeting begins at 1 p.m. It will be livestreamed on YouTube. Public comments can be submitted via email to srscitizensadvisoryboard@gmail.com.

The Savannah River Site Citizens Advisory Board is one of eight Environmental Management Site-Specific Advisory Boards – EMSSAB, for short – funded by the Energy Department.

