Savannah River Remediation earns $64M for 'excellent' liquid-waste performance

The Department of Energy on Wednesday announced Savannah River Remediation had performed excellently between April 2019 and September 2020, translating to a $64 million payout.

A little more than $65 million was up for grabs, evaluation documents show. That’s 98% marked success on the contractor's part.

Amentum-led Savannah River Remediation was applauded for its work related to the up-and-running Salt Waste Processing Facility, a keystone plant, as well as its progress on Saltstone Disposal Units 7-12, which will permanently store processed nuclear waste.

The longtime Savannah River Site liquid-waste team was also recognized for its workforce practices: proactive hiring and training and an “aggressive response” to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hundreds of COVID-19 cases have been confirmed among the thousands-strong Savannah River Site workforce.

“SRR continues to maintain high standards and performance in contract management activities as exemplified by progress made in hiring and training new employees to replace those lost to attrition and to staff additional positions necessary to support SWPF production demands,” the Energy Department said in its announcement.

The first batch of radioactive waste was moved to the Salt Waste Processing Facility – a Parsons project – months ago.

The Savannah River Site liquid-waste contractor, in general, is tasked with handling and processing what many see as South Carolina’s single largest environmental threat: millions of gallons of radioactive waste kept in aging underground tanks.

SRR has been in charge of the liquid-waste mission for more than a decade.